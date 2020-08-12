CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Ross, one of the team's projected starters, reportedly left camp after his 3-year-old son and his son's mother tested positive for the virus, according to the NFL Network. Ross could not be reached Wednesday, and his agent, Brad Cicala, did not return a request for comment.

The Bengals, who have not made any public statements about players in regard to the COVID-19 reserve list, did not make any public comments Wednesday regarding Ross.

The fourth-year receiver was preparing to enter a pivotal year. The Bengals declined to pick up the fifth-year option on their 2017 first-round pick after Ross battled injuries for another season.

After a strong start to the 2019 season, Ross injured the sternoclavicular joint in his chest in a Week 4 loss at Pittsburgh and was placed on injured reserve for eight weeks. The former University of Washington standout finished the year with 208 catches for 506 yards, both of which were career highs. Ross had three touchdown receptions and started in all eight of his appearances.