Adam "Pacman" Jones got a special delivery of signed Joe Haden Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys, and the former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback wasn't exactly thrilled.

Jones pulled one of the jerseys out of the box, poured lighter fluid on it and lit it on fire in his driveway. He continued to burn jerseys from the box, documenting the process in a series of Instagram videos posted Wednesday.

"I opened up my mailbox today, and I had these jerseys in my mailbox," Jones said in one video.

"I'ma show you how gangsta I am. Whoever sent these punk-ass Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these b----es about to get fired up."

Jones, 36, continued to express his displeasure with the delivery, cursing the Steelers and Haden, a cornerback.

"This is what happens to Joe Haden jerseys sent to my house," he said.

Haden responded through Instagram and said he didn't send Jones the jerseys and that the pair have a friendly relationship. They played in the AFC North at the same time -- Haden first with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Steelers. Haden's first year in Cleveland in 2010 coincided with Jones' first season in Cincinnati.

"I see Pacman gets a delivery of some jerseys. That's nuts," Haden said in his own Instagram video. "You think I really would go out of my way to send signed Haden jerseys? No. I know you, Pacman. We've run into each other lots of times. I've got respect for you. That's just wild. I would never do something like that. I just did an autograph signing. I don't know how it went to your crib. That's not something I would do ever, bro. It just is what it is."