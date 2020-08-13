The Miami Dolphins will wear patches during the 2020 season to honor their late coach Don Shula. Those patches will feature the number 347 -- a reference to his career wins, the most in NFL history.

Coaches and team personnel will also wear a pin with the patch design to honor Shula, who died in May at 90 years old.

The Greatest of All Time.



This season, we will wear a jersey patch to honor the life and legacy of Coach Don Shula. pic.twitter.com/g8exTShZmM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 13, 2020

"Don Shula's lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history.

This will be the first time in the Dolphins' 54 seasons that a patch will be worn to honor an individual. The Dolphins will wear it for the first time during their season opener Sept. 13 at the New England Patriots.

Shula compiled a regular-season record of 328-156-6 as head coach of the Baltimore Colts (1963 to 1969) and the Dolphins (1970 to 1995). He was 19-17 in the playoffs and led Miami to two Super Bowl victories.