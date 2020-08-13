Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed to parameters on a four-year extension that would tie the tight end to Kansas City through 2025, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.
Kelce had two years remaining on the five-year, $46 million deal that he signed with the Chiefs in January 2016.
The 30-year-old Kelce led all tight ends in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229) last season while posting five touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs. He became the only tight end in NFL history to post four straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Kelce's agreement toward a new deal comes on the same day that the San Francisco 49ers and star tight end George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN.
It would also be another big contract from the Chiefs, who already signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones to long-term extensions this offseason.