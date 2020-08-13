Ryan Clark breaks down the importance for the Chiefs to extend tight end Travis Kelce and what the future holds for their offense. (1:57)

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed to parameters on a four-year extension that would tie the tight end to Kansas City through 2025, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Kelce had two years remaining on the five-year, $46 million deal that he signed with the Chiefs in January 2016.

Kelce's Continually Catching Forget about Travis Kelce's receiving ranks among tight ends. Over the past four seasons, he has the fifth-most receptions and receiving yards among all NFL players. Travis Kelce Receiving Past 4 Seasons NFL Rank Rec 368 5th Rec yds 4,728* 5th Rec TDs 27 T-7th * 1,009 more than any other TE (Zach Ertz)

The 30-year-old Kelce led all tight ends in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229) last season while posting five touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs. He became the only tight end in NFL history to post four straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Kelce's agreement toward a new deal comes on the same day that the San Francisco 49ers and star tight end George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It would also be another big contract from the Chiefs, who already signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones to long-term extensions this offseason.