Average age of primary NFL coaches entering the 2020 NFL season

Tim McManus reviews some of the safety measures NFL coaches are putting in place as teams get set to take the practice field for training camp. (2:54)

Though most NFL players are in their 20s and 30s, the average age of head coaches and coordinators for all 32 NFL teams is 49 years old as of Aug. 13, according to data collected by ESPN's NFL Nation. Of that group, 20 of those coaches are 60 or older.

As per a report published on Aug. 14 from ESPN's Tim McManus, at least nine NFL coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source familiar with the situation. Eight of those cases have occurred since June 17. According to the CDC, the risk goes up as you age -- eight of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the United States have been in adults 65 and older -- and increases for those with underlying conditions including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, sickle cell disease and obesity.

Here's a look at the ages for NFL head coaches and coordinators for the 2020 season, ordered from youngest average age to oldest (ages are as of Aug. 13, 2020):

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (Average age: 38)

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan (40)

Run game coordinator: Mike McDaniel (37)

Pass game coordinator: Mike LaFleur (33)

Defensive coordinator: Robert Saleh (41)

Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower (39)

LOS ANGELES RAMS (40.5)

Head coach: Sean McVay (34)

Offensive coordinator: Kevin O'Connell (35)

Defensive coordinator: Brandon Staley (37)

Special teams coordinator: John Bonamego (56)

TENNESSEE TITANS (42)

Head coach: Mike Vrabel (45)

Offensive coordinator: Arthur Smith (38)

Defensive coordinator: N/A

Special teams coordinator: Craig Aukerman (43)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (42.4)

Head coach: Bill Belichick (68)

Assistant head coach/Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels (44)

Defensive coordinator: No official DC, but Steve Belichick (33)/Jerod Mayo (34) are top coaches on defense

Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord (33)

CINCINNATI BENGALS (43.25)

Head coach: Zac Taylor (37)

Offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan (36)

Defensive coordinator: Lou Anarumo (53)

Special teams coordinator: Darrin Simmons (47)

DETROIT LIONS (44.25)

Head coach: Matt Patricia (45)

Offensive coordinator: Darrell Bevell (50)

Defensive coordinator: Cory Undlin (49)

Special teams coordinator: Brayden Coombs (33)

CAROLINA PANTHERS (44.3)

Head coach: Matt Rhule (45)

Defensive coordinator: Phil Snow (64)

Offensive coordinator: Joe Brady (31)

Special teams coordinator: Chase Blackburn (37)

NEW YORK GIANTS (45)

Head coach: Joe Judge (38)

Offensive coordinator: Jason Garrett (54)

Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator: Patrick Graham (41)

Special teams coordinator: Thomas McGaughey (47)

GREEN BAY PACKERS (45.5)

Head coach: Matt LaFleur (40)

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett (40)

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine (53)

Special teams coordinator: Shawn Mennenga (49)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (46)

Head coach: Frank Reich (58)

Offensive coordinator: Nick Sirianni (39)

Defensive coordinator: Matt Eberflus (50)

Special teams coordinator: Bubba Ventrone (37)

HOUSTON TEXANS (46.6)

Head coach: Bill O'Brien (50)

Associate head coach: Romeo Crennel (73)

Offensive coordinator: Tim Kelly (33)

Defensive coordinator: Anthony Weaver (39)

Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith (38)

BUFFALO BILLS (47.5)

Head coach: Sean McDermott (46)

Assistant head coach/Offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll (45)

Defensive coordinator: Leslie Frazier (61)

Special teams coordinator: Heath Farwell (38)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (47.7)

Head coach: Doug Pederson (52)

Assistant head coach/running backs: Duce Staley (45)

Defensive coordinator: Jim Schwartz (54)

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach: Jeff Stoutland (58)

Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Press Taylor (32)

Special teams coordinator: Dave Fipp (45)

CLEVELAND BROWNS (47.75)

Head coach: Kevin Stefanski (38)

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt (50)

Defensive coordinator: Joe Woods (50)

Special teams coordinator: Mike Priefer (53)

NEW YORK JETS (48)

Head coach: Adam Gase (42)

Offensive coordinator: Dowell Loggains (39)

Defensive coordinator: Gregg Williams (62)

Special teams coordinator: Brant Boyer (49)

DALLAS COWBOYS (48.75)

Head coach: Mike McCarthy (56)

Offensive coordinator: Kellen Moore (32)

Defensive coordinator: Mike Nolan (61)

Special teams coordinator: John Fassel (46)

BALTIMORE RAVENS (49)

Head coach: John Harbaugh (57)

Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman (47)

Defensive coordinator: Don Martindale (57)

Special teams coordinator: Chris Horton (35)

ARIZONA CARDINALS (49.3)

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury (41)

Pass game coordinator: Tom Clements (67)

Defensive coordinator: Vance Joseph (47)

Special teams coordinator: Jeff Rodgers (42)

CHICAGO BEARS (49.5)

Head coach: Matt Nagy (42)

Offensive coordinator: Bill Lazor (48)

Defensive coordinator: Chuck Pagano (59)

Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor (49)

ATLANTA FALCONS (49.5)

Head coach: Dan Quinn: (49)

Offensive coordinator: Dirk Koetter (61)

Defensive coordinator: Raheem Morris (43)

Special teams coordinator: Ben Kotwica (45)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (50.25)

Head coach: Anthony Lynn (51)

Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen (35)

Defensive coordinator: Gus Bradley (54)

Special teams coordinator: George Stewart (61)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (50.25)

Head coach: Sean Payton (56)

Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael Jr. (48)

Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen (47)

Special teams coordinator: Darren Rizzi (50)

MIAMI DOLPHINS (50.75)

Head coach: Brian Flores (39)

Offensive coordinator: Chan Gailey (68)

Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer (43)

Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman (53)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (51.5)

Head coach: Ron Rivera (58)

Offensive coordinator: Scott Turner (38)

Defensive coordinator: Jack Del Rio (57)

Special teams coordinator: Nate Kaczor (53)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (52.2)

Head coach: Mike Zimmer (64)

Assistant head coach/Offensive coordinator: Gary Kubiak (58)

Defensive coordinator: Andre Patterson (60), Adam Zimmer (36)

Special teams coordinator: Marwan Maalouf (43)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (54)

Head coach: Doug Marrone (56)

Offensive coordinator: Jay Gruden (53)

Defensive coordinator: Todd Wash (52)

Special teams coordinator: Joe DeCamillis (55)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (54)

Head coach: Pete Carroll (68)

Offensive coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (46)

Defensive coordinator: Ken Norton Jr. (53)

Special teams coordinator: Brian Schneider (49)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (54.8)

Head coach: Bruce Arians (67)

Assistant head coach/Offensive coordinator: Byron Leftwich (40)

Defensive coordinator: Todd Bowles (56)

Special teams coordinator: Keith Armstrong (56)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (55.25)

Head coach: Jon Gruden (56)

Offensive coordinator: Greg Olson (57)

Defensive coordinator: Paul Guenther (48)

Assistant head coach/Special teams coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (60)

DENVER BRONCOS (57.5)

Head coach: Vic Fangio (61)

Offensive coordinator: Pat Shurmur (55)

Defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell (63)

Special teams coordinator: Tom McMahon (51)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (57.5)

Head coach: Andy Reid (62)

Offensive coordinator: Eric Bieniemy (50)

Defensive coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo (60)

Special teams coordinator: Dave Toub (58)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (58.5)

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (48)

Offensive coordinator: Randy Fichtner (56)

Defensive coordinator: Keith Butler (64)

Special teams coordinator: Danny Smith (66)