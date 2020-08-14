Five game officials have opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL announced Friday, and a source told ESPN that two replay officials also have opted out.

The voluntary decisions, in conjunction with an agreement reached last week between the league and the NFL Referees Association, puts the league's roster of officials at 114.

That's enough to fully staff every NFL game this season, but the league is expected to add perhaps a half-dozen more officials in the coming weeks to ensure it has enough personnel to cover for potential illnesses and/or quarantines over the next six months.

The NFL released the names of the five game officials, none of whom are referees: Line judge Jeff Bergman, back judge Steve Freeman, field judge Greg Gautreaux, field judge Joe Larrew and back judge Tony Steratore.

Game officials who opted out will receive a $30,000 stipend and job guarantees for the 2021 season.