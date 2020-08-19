Sophomore spike? How Daniel Jones, Kyler, The Stache and Co. will stack up

Kyler Murray discusses the next steps in his maturation as an NFL quarterback, plus the confidence he has in the Cardinals competing in the NFC West. (2:39)

With the 2020 NFL season on the near horizon, we thought we'd check in with a quintet of quarterbacks who made their league debuts last season. It's a diverse group: From rookie of the year Kyler Murray looking to bulk up while still maintaining his speed to Gardner Minshew II looking to prove he's more than just a sideshow.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

How Murray got bigger but stayed fast for Year 2

With his friend and trainer of seven years, Murray worked out in Texas this offseason with a few goals in mind: keep his legendary speed and add bulk. Murray added somewhere between 7 and 9 pounds of muscle, while increasing his flexibility and a range of motion that is meant to prevent injuries. After winning rookie of the year last season, what do teammates think of Murray heading into 2020? Read more from Josh Weinfuss

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars see Minshew as a lot more than a quirky QB

You've heard some of the stories: Stretching in the locker room with nothing on but a jock strap ... smashing his hand with a hammer to try to get a redshirt year ... donning a red leisure suit open to the navel for Washington State's flight to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl. All that has made Minshew somewhat of a legend, at least at Washington State, Jacksonville and his hometown of Brandon, Mississippi. But if there's a lot of interest in Minshew nationally because of his personality, there certainly doesn't seem to be a lot of belief in his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. How much bite does Minshew have to go along with that bark? Read more from Michael DiRocco

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

Broncos get the real Lock with 'swag' in Year 2

Lock's game and personality had to take a backseat much of last season. Now that he's been annointed the starter in Denver, teammates are seeing a swaggier version of Lock and are ready to follow him into action. "He plays with a different type of swagger and we love to see it," said receiver Courtland Sutton. Read more from Jeff Legwold

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones spent offseason getting chiseled, improving his game

Jones, 23, had a promising rookie season, throwing for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdown passes in 12 starts. But the Giants need more. His league-leading 18 fumbles (11 lost) and rookie mistakes must be reduced. They need Jones to transition from a serviceable starter to an upper-echelon winner. The quarterback worked on his frame and his deficiencies this offseason and is primed for Year 2. Read more from Jordan Raanan