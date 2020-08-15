Domonique Foxworth explains why he doesn't see the Packers winning the NFC North this season. (1:54)

‪The Green Bay Packers have signed Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70 million extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The deal, which makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, includes a $25 million signing bonus and runs through the 2024 season, a source told Schefter.

Clark will make $37 million in the first two years of the deal, a source told Schefter.

The Packers' first-round pick in 2016, Clark overtook Mike Daniels as the team's dominant interior disrupter. He has six sacks in each of his past two seasons and earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2019.

In addition, kicker Mason Crosby has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and was at Saturday's practice.

The Packers also claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Fulgham had zero catches while appearing in three games for the Lions last year.