FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- With injuries starting to mount at wide receiver, the New York Jets agreed to terms Sunday with the well-traveled Chris Hogan, a source confirmed.

Hogan, 32, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, now has the distinction of having been a member of every team in the AFC East.

He played for the Buffalo Bills (2012-2015) and Patriots (2016-2018) and spent time on the Miami Dolphins' roster (2011-2012), but never appeared in a game.

NFL Network first reported the news of Hogan's agreement.

The Jets, young and thin at receiver, have suffered two injuries at the position. Rookie Denzel Mims missed the first two days of training camp because of a hamstring injury. The second-round pick is expected to miss at least a few days. Vyncint Smith sat out Sunday with an undisclosed injury.

Hogan signed with the Carolina Panthers last year as a free agent but played in only seven games due to arthroscopic knee surgery. He spent time on injured reserve and finished with only eight catches for 67 yards.

Hogan is a New Jersey native who played college football at nearby Monmouth University.

This is a transition year for the Jets' receiving corps. They lost top receiver Robby Anderson in free agency, released the injured Quincy Enunwa and didn't re-sign Demaryius Thomas.

Right now, their only proven receivers are Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, a free-agent acquisition. Mims is being counted on to make an immediate contribution.