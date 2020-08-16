The New York Giants plan to sign former Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano, a source told ESPN.

Gano, 33, has kicked for Washington and the Carolina Panthers. He was the Panthers' kicker during current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's tenure in Carolina.

But Gano hasn't appeared in a game since late in the 2018 season. He missed the final four games of that campaign and all of last season with a left knee injury.

Graham Gano was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he made 96.7% of his field goals but hasn't kicked in a game since the 2018 season after missing all of last season with a left knee injury. AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek

The plan appears to be for Gano to compete with veteran Chandler Catanzaro for a job. The Giants signed Catanzaro several weeks back after releasing Aldrick Rosas, following Rosas' arrest in June stemming from a hit-and-run accident.

Gano had made 82% of his career field goal attempts. His best season came in 2017 when he reached the Pro Bowl after nailing 96.7% of his field goals.

Catanzaro has made 83.8% of his career field-goal attempts. He also didn't kick last season.

Gano still has to complete the current signing process before the acquisition becomes official. He first has to undergo a series of COVID-19 tests and pass a physical.

Nothing is a lock these days. Veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell agreed to terms with the Giants last week, but after the COVID protocol and a physical, the deal fell apart. Cockrell remains a free agent.

In other roster moves, the Giants waived wide receiver Cody White on Sunday. White had just signed with the Giants earlier this week. The undrafted free agent out of Michigan State spent this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who like Gano was born in Scotland, first reported Gano's visit with his former team.