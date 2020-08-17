Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered an apparent injury to his right knee during the first padded practice of training camp on Monday.

McCoy was hurt during individual drills and was unable to put weight on his leg after he was examined by the team's medical staff. Before ducking into the locker room, McCoy attempted to take some steps unassisted but could not.

The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million deal in free agency as part of a rebuild of their defensive line that also included the additions of Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe and Everson Griffen, who has yet to practice but has cleared COVID-19 testing protocol.

Coach Mike McCarthy spoke before Monday's practice about McCoy.

"He's a perennial Pro Bowler and he looks great. Can't say enough about the shape he's in and just the energy that he brings to our defensive front," McCarthy said. "... He's a great fit for us. We look for him to be a force inside."

McCoy spent his first nine seasons in Tampa Bay before joining Carolina last season. He has missed more than three games in a season just once in his career.

Rookie Neville Gallimore and last year's second-round pick, Trysten Hill, replaced McCoy at times during practice.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones is scheduled to meet with the media Monday afternoon.