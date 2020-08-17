CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top defenders for the foreseeable future.

Cornerback Trae Waynes underwent pectoral surgery, Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed after Monday's practice. Waynes suffered the injury during the first week of training camp. Taylor did not have a timetable for Waynes' return.

The team signed Waynes this offseason to a three-year deal worth $42 million, which trailed nose tackle D.J. Reader's deal (four years, $53 million) as Cincinnati's most expensive acquisition during free agency.

The Bengals signed Waynes in hopes of shoring up a defense that allowed more net yards per pass attempt (7.85) than any other team in the league in 2019.

Waynes might not be the lone long-term injury with which the Bengals' defense will have to contend. Second-year defensive tackle Renell Wren had to be carted off the field after he went down with an apparent right leg injury toward the end of Monday's practice. Taylor did not have an update on Wren immediately afterward.

Wren, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, was expected to contend for a roster spot and try to provide depth to a group of defensive tackles that needs it. Cincinnati recently signed former Pro Bowler Mike Daniels to a one-year deal after Josh Tupou opted out before the season and Ryan Glasgow failed a pre-camp physical and was released.