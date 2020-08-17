The New York Giants informed veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro of his release Monday morning, head coach Joe Judge said.

The move comes 24 hours after the Giants agreed to terms with former Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano, who was the Carolina Panthers' kicker during general manager Dave Gettleman's tenure there as well. Special-teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey also spent time with Gano in Carolina.

Catanzaro was signed several weeks back after the Giants released Aldrick Rosas, following Rosas' arrest in June stemming from a hit-and-run accident. Catanzaro, who has made 83.8% of his career field goal attempts, did not kick last season after he abruptly retired.

His release did not appear to be a performance issue.

"I appreciate what Chandler did for us," Judge said. "I have a lot of respect for him. I'm not going to go into all the details in terms of the exact move until things are finalized, but I will tell you we told Chandler this [Monday] morning we intend to move on from him.

"I would just say he did a tremendous job for us. He's definitely an NFL kicker. I think he made the right decision coming out of retirement and we were lucky enough to have exposure to him for a small window of the season, and I wish him luck along the way."

The Giants are now waiting for the Gano signing to become official. He first has to clear the COVID-19 protocol to pass a physical. Gano missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Nothing is a lock these days. Veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell agreed to terms with the Giants last week, but after the COVID protocol and a physical, the deal fell apart. Cockrell remains a free agent.

In other roster moves, the Giants signed defensive tackle Daylon Mack. He played in one last season as a rookie out of Texas A&M for the Baltimore Ravens.