Reports: Ravens to host Dez Bryant for workout

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to host former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant for a workout this week, according to multiple reports.

The workout was first reported by NFL Network. Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not comment on the reports when addressing reporters Monday.

Bryant, 31, hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season, when he was released by the Cowboys in part because of an $18 million base salary and declining production.

After signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015, Bryant was slowed by injuries that kept him out of 10 games in 2015 and '16. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

He had been working out at a facility close to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco, Texas, as he attempts to return after two years away from game action because of a torn Achilles. Bryant suffered the injury in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He was not on a roster in 2019, but he has been working out regularly for a comeback.

The Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round in 2010 and he finished as the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and was a three-time Pro Bowl pick.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.