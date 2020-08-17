PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, the team's prize free-agent pickup this offseason, will be sidelined multiple weeks with a pec injury, sources said.

No surgery is required, according to a source. The focus is trying to get him ready for the regular season.

Hargrave, 27, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with Philadelphia in March that includes $26 million guaranteed. Paired with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson, the Eagles boast one of the most formidable defensive tackle groups in the game.

Jackson worked with the first team Monday in Hargrave's absence.

Hargrave spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, compiling 14.5 sacks while playing nose tackle. The feeling in Philadelphia is that his talents will be fully maximized as a tackle in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's attack 4-3 scheme.

The defensive line has suffered multiple injuries already. Starting edge-rusher Derek Barnett is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tackle Jason Peters and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside were also sidelined Monday with lower-body injuries, and are considered day-to-day.