The Kansas City Chiefs, who previously announced they planned to sell tickets for home games, said they would have about 16,000 fans in attendance for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs announced Monday they would limit attendance for early-season games to 22% of stadium capacity. They listed Arrowhead's attendance last year at 72,936, which would mean at 22% capacity they would sell 16,046 tickets.

The Chiefs said they would adjust attendance at home games later in the season depending on conditions.

The Chiefs have had crowds less than 16,000 at Arrowhead in their history. They had 11,902 fans for a game against the New York Jets in December 1982, and they had 11,377 for a game against the Denver Broncos in December 1983.