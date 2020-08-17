METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat was absent from Monday's practice due to an unspecified hand injury, a source told The Associated Press. The timetable for Peat's return is unclear.

Peat, a first-round draft pick in 2015, re-upped with the Saints this offseason on a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension. He has started 65 games in five seasons, primarily at left guard, making the Pro Bowl as an alternate in each of the past two seasons. The 26-year-old has also moonlighted as New Orleans' left tackle when needed.

Peat played through a broken hand during the 2018 playoffs, and he missed six games in 2019 with a broken arm. Veteran backup Nick Easton, who started in Peat's place last year, also filled in for him on Monday during the team's first padded practice.

Monday's practice was the first session open to the media this year. But Peat was participating with the team last week, based on photos released by the team. And teammates have lauded the 6-foot-7, 316-pounder for coming into camp in great physical shape.

The Saints have four starting offensive linemen returning from last year's 13-3 team, plus the addition of rookie first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz played center at Michigan. But he lined up at right guard Monday in place of former starter Larry Warford, who was released in May.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Ruiz and incumbent center Erik McCoy could rotate positions during training camp as coaches evaluate the best fit for each of them.