METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is likely to miss two to three weeks with a broken thumb, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano, which means he could potentially return in time for Week 1.

Veteran backup Nick Easton replaced Peat in the starting lineup during Monday's practice. Easton also filled in for Peat last season when he missed six games with a broken arm.

Peat, a first-round draft pick in 2015, reupped with the Saints this offseason on a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension. He has started 65 games in five seasons, primarily at left guard, making the Pro Bowl as an alternate in each of the past two seasons. He has also moonlighted as New Orleans' left tackle when needed.

Peat, 26, also played through a broken hand during the 2018 playoffs before missing time with the broken arm last year.

It's unclear when the injury occurred. But Peat was participating during practices last week, based on photos released by the team. Teammates have lauded the 6-foot-7, 316-pounder for coming into camp in great physical shape.

The Saints have four starting offensive linemen returning from last year's 13-3 team, plus the addition of rookie first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz played center at Michigan. But he lined up at right guard Monday in place of former starter Larry Warford, who was released in May.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Ruiz and incumbent center Erik McCoy could rotate positions during training camp as coaches evaluate the best fit for each of them.

NFL Network was first to report Peat's thumb injury.