It is, in some ways, the final game of one era and the start of another one. Madden NFL 21 will begin on PlayStation 4 and XBox One. It eventually will be one of the first games to appear on the next generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X, too. The game will release to the public on Friday, with people who made preorders able to access the game Tuesday.

Which means eventually -- potentially next year -- there could be massive changes to the game. But this year, there are still things that will look and feel different when the game is officially released later this week. The "skill stick" will allow for more dynamic controlling of players and potentially sharper moves and cuts. A new career mode, called "Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame," taking a career from high school to the pros, replaces the quarterback-based storyline from last year. And the game is also adding a playground version of football called "The Yard."

The mainstays are there, too -- from the second year of superstars and X-factors to longstanding modes such as franchise and Ultimate Team. But as it always does, so much of Madden comes back to the players and how they are rated. To which, this guide will help:

Players to know in Madden NFL 21

The 99 Club

Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Fun facts: By now, Donald is a mainstay. The future Hall of Famer is a 99 for the fourth time and is joined by a bunch of new faces. Mahomes becomes the first quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees to earn a launch 99 rating since Peyton Manning in Madden 11. McCaffrey and Thomas were 99s by the last update of last season, and Gilmore is the game's best corner.

Whither the reign of a 99 linebacker, as the position is not represented as a 99 for the first time since Madden 16 -- ending a stint during which Luke Kuechly, Von Miller and Bobby Wagner all earned the top rating for at least one season. The world of long-snappers -- listed as tight ends -- again take up the bottom of the rankings with Tampa Bay's Zach Triner (23), Indianapolis' Luke Rhodes (24), Las Vegas' Trent Sieg (24) and Jacksonville's Matt Orzech (25) the worst in the game.

Young leads the youngsters

Here are the ratings for the top 10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft:

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (76)

2. Chase Young, RE, Washington Football Team (80)

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions (76)

4. Andrew Thomas, RT, New York Giants (78)

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (73)

6. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (70)

7. Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers (78)

8. Isaiah Simmons, SS, Arizona Cardinals (78)

9. CJ Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars (76)

10. Jedrick Wills Jr., LT, Cleveland Browns (73)

Fun facts: So the rookies might not look all that strong. Chase Young, at an 80, matches what the game did last year with Quinnen Williams, and there's a reason why the rookies don't have massive numbers yet. First is one of the philosophies the game's ratings creators have: Make the rookies earn it. They have no problem jumping a rookie up quickly if he plays well. For instance, Oakland running back Josh Jacobs started last season as a 74. This season, he'll begin the year as an 88. Defensive end Nick Bosa was a 78 to start last year. This year? He's an 89.

As far as this year's group, it's not surprising to see Herbert as the lowest rated in the top 10. Some of that has to do with positional spread and also the reality of it being much harder to come in as a rookie quarterback and succeed. Burrow is tied with Jared Goff and Jameis Winston, Tagovailoa with Sam Darnold and Herbert with Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins and Gardner Minshew II. It takes time to make progress as a quarterback -- Kyler Murray is a 77 to start this year, for example -- but once you step up a level, it shows in the game. Same with cornerback, which is why despite the praise Okudah has received, he's still a 76, which is on the level of a D.J. Hayden, Josh Norman and Charvarius Ward. He'll have a chance to move up quickly if he can lock down receivers.

Speed, please

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is a walking cheat code. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (99)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (98)

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Philadelphia Eagles*

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (97)

Fun facts: Is it any surprise at this point that Hill is a 99 speed? It shouldn't be for the man dubbed "Cheetah." The more interesting addition is the rookie Ruggs. There's no questioning his speed coming out of Alabama, with his 4.27-second 40-yard dash. It's the second straight year a rookie has been second in speed -- last year it was Brown, who had and continues to have a 97. The Chiefs, as you'd think, will be a handful on offense with the 99-rated Mahomes throwing to the 99-speed Hill and the 97-speed Hardman. If you like running go routes, Kansas City might be the team for you. Once again, Baltimore right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is the game's slowest player with a 50 rating. He has company in the low 50s from some offensive linemen and one defensive player, Detroit Lions tackle Danny Shelton. As far as non-linemen, Tom Brady may be good at many things, but speed is not one of them. He and Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby have the lowest non-lineman speed at 60.

* Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season but is still on the Eagles' roster.

Most/least aware

Most aware: Donald, Thomas, Gilmore, J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans; Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons; Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts; Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers (99)

Least aware: Jonathan Woodard, RE, Buffalo Bills (43); Beau Brinkley, TE, Tennessee Titans (44)

What does this actually mean: Let's be clear here: This doesn't mean anything in real life. But it basically helps the game decide how often a player is in the right place. And the 99 grouping here all have a knack for almost always being exactly where they are supposed to be. Watt, Donald and Sherman return from being 99s here last year, but the Madden raters dropped from 13 players with 99 awareness to seven. And some of these players -- particularly newcomers Thomas and Nelson -- should be here for years to come.

Strong vs. weak

Strongest: Donald (99); Linval Joseph, DT, Los Angeles Chargers; Matthew Ioannidis, DT, Washington Football Team (98); J.J. Watt, Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Quenton Nelson; Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (97)

Weakest: Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers (25); Aldrick Rosas, K, New York Giants (30)

All hail The Donald: Donald, to the surprise of zero people who have seen him in person, remains the strongest player in Madden. The Bucs remain the three-lettered defensive line you don't want to mess with, with Suh and Vea each rated at 97 (a drop of one point for Suh from last season). Ioannidis is the lone newcomer of the top-rated strength guys, and considering he's only 26, he could be here for a bit. Gould takes over as the weakest player in the game -- the era of Phil Dawson is over -- followed up again by Aldrick Rosas, who will be on the Giants at launch but is also no longer on the Giants. 49ers receiver Travis Benjamin once again is the weakest non-kicker or punter in the game and the only non-kicker or punter below 40 with a 38 rating.

Arms race