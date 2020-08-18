Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has entered concussion protocol after taking a hit during Monday's practice on the first day of pads.

After catching a pass from Baker Mayfield, Chubb was horse-collar tackled by linebacker Mack Wilson along the sideline. Following the play, Chubb walked off the field with a trainer.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that he was "not happy" with the way that Wilson tackled Chubb, and spoke to him one-on-one shortly after the hit in practice. Tight end David Njoku immediately got in Wilson's face, leading to a minor skirmish. When asked what he said to Wilson, Njoku answered he'd be keeping that "confidential."

Wilson, who faced off against Chubb as rivals in college when Chubb was at Georgia and Wilson played for Alabama, said over the weekend that Chubb was the best running back in the NFL.

"A lot of things Chubb does that a lot of running backs do not," Wilson said. "He's just different."

Wilson tweeted about the incident later Monday:

I just practice with a lot of passion, my intentions is to never hurt anyone on my team nor any other player I'm going up against. We good though keep the negative comments to yourself. #NoBarkALLBITE — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) August 17, 2020

Kareem Hunt, who won the NFL rushing title in 2017, will get the starter's reps while Chubb is out.

Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns last year, coming 47 yards away from besting Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the rushing title.