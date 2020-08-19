PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

The early indication is that the injury is not serious and that the team is trying to be smart and cautious, with the priority of having Sanders ready for the season.

"He will be ready to play," a source said.

Sanders, 23, set team records for scrimmage yards (1,327) and rushing yards (818) by a rookie while finishing eighth in the NFL in all-purpose yards (1,641) last season. He did all of that despite starting the season as the No. 2 behind Jordan Howard and playing 53% of the offensive snaps.

The Eagles are intending on Sanders being their primary back this season.

"I'm excited about Miles. I'm excited about him handling the full load. I don't see Miles as a guy that you have to monitor his touches," assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley said. "You put him in and you let him go."

The Eagles showed interest in Carlos Hyde (Seattle), LeSean McCoy (Tampa Bay) and Devonta Freeman (free agent) this offseason, but have been reluctant to pay much more than the veterans minimum to date. They could still add a vet at some point, and there will still be a rotation of some kind, but it's going to be largely Sanders' show.

With Boston Scott (lower-body, day-to-day) also missing from practice Wednesday, Corey Clement got the bulk of the work.