Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been suspended for the first four games of the season for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have little experience at cornerback other than Breeland and the other starter, Charvarius Ward. They have Rashad Fenton, who played some as a nickelback as a rookie last season, and they signed veteran Antonio Hamilton, who was a backup for his first four NFL seasons.

The Chiefs also drafted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the fourth round.

Breeland, 28, joined the Chiefs last season as a free agent and started 15 games in 2019. He had an interception in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.