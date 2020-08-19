NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans changed up their quarterback room on Wednesday by signing veteran signal caller Trevor Siemian. Siemian worked out for the Titans on Monday and will now get to compete with Logan Woodside to back up starter Ryan Tannehill.

Siemian signed a one-year deal with the Titans, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Before starting 10 games for Tennessee last season, Tannehill missed 24 games from 2016-18. Siemian gives the Titans a veteran option should Tannehill go down.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback signed with the Denver Broncos in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. He started 14 games for Denver in 2016 and finished with 3,401 passing yards along with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Siemian also started 10 games in 2017. The sixth-year veteran only attempted six passes over the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Titans are releasing 2020 seventh-round pick Cole McDonald.