EAGAN, Minn. -- Negotiations regarding a contract extension between running back Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings have reached an impasse, multiple league sources told ESPN.

Barring any changes, Cook, 25, is set to play out the final year of his $1.33 million rookie deal.

Minnesota anticipated an extension being finalized before the start of official practices last week. After failing to strike a deal upon meeting with Cook's representation in the Twin Cities area Saturday, the Vikings aimed to wrap up negotiations before the third day of padded practices.

With no deal in place, the Vikings are choosing to shelve negotiations for now, according to multiple sources.

Cook reported for training camp on time on July 28 and has participated in all meetings and practices to date. Without an extension, the running back was limited to individual drills during the first day of padded practice Monday and saw an increase in his workload during the team portion Tuesday. Cook is expected to be full go in practices going forward.

Sources indicate that the Vikings have not pulled their offer from Cook but that they do not plan to engage in further negotiations at this point. Should the running back decide to play out the final year of his current deal, Minnesota will then have the option to place the franchise tag on him during the 2021 offseason.

Cook was one of the league's most productive running backs last season, recording the second-most yards from scrimmage per game and led the NFL with 11.3 yards after the catch per reception while recording a first down on 40.6% of his targets, which was the third-highest mark of any running back with at least 30 targets, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.

In June, Cook's camp said that the Vikings running back would hold out from all future team activities until he was awarded a "reasonable" deal. Last week, the running back rejected the notion that he didn't plan to show up.

"No, that was never coming from me," Cook said. "I love football, I love being around the guys. It's like a stress reliever for me, just being on the field, being around the guys, being in the locker room. That never was a thought that came towards me."

