The 49ers are signing former Seahawks WR Jaron Brown, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown joins J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin as the third wide receiver to sign with San Francisco since camp opened.

San Francisco lost WR Jalen Hurd earlier this week to what is expected to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Brown played two seasons with the Seahawks after five with the Arizona Cardinals. Last year he made 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns.