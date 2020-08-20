Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant is scheduled to try out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, a source confirmed.

Bryant is attempting to return to the NFL after not playing in a game since December 2017. After undergoing coronavirus testing for the past two days, he is set to work out for Baltimore along with wide receiver Dwayne Harris.

This tryout comes after Bryant had been in communication with the Ravens for months, a source said.

The Dallas Cowboys' career leader in touchdown catches (73), Bryant arrived in Baltimore on Monday night and posted a video on Instagram that showed him practicing at a local high school Wednesday.

Injuries have hurt the Ravens' depth at wide receiver early in training camp. Chris Moore, a core special-teams player, is out a few weeks with a broken finger. Antoine Wesley, a practice squad player last season, is seeing a specialist for a shoulder injury and might need surgery.

Bryant, 31, would provide Baltimore a needed physical, possession-type receiver -- as well as an experienced one. The Ravens don't have a receiver older than 27.

The Ravens attempted to sign Bryant in April 2018. However, he turned down a multiyear offer from the team then because he wanted a one-year deal and a chance to prove himself, in hopes of getting a bigger long-term deal in 2019, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Bryant signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. But he tore an Achilles tendon during his first practice with the Saints and has been out of the NFL since.

The Ravens have one spot open on their 80-man roster after placing cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) on injured reserve earlier this week. Competing with Bryant for that spot is Harris, a 2016 Pro Bowl returner who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders.