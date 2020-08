KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice early on Thursday after injuring his right hamstring.

Hill had just caught a long pass in a 1-on-1 drill when he pulled up with the injury. Hill conferred with Chiefs medical personnel before walking unaccompanied to the locker room.

The Chiefs have been practicing without their other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, who has a groin injury.