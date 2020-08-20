OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Dez Bryant left his tryout with the Baltimore Ravens without a deal, a source said Thursday.

It's possible the Ravens could add Bryant at some point later, but the source said nothing is imminent with the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Bryant, 31, is attempting to become the first Pro Bowl wide receiver to miss two full seasons and then return to the NFL since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He hasn't played in a game since December 2017.

Ravens officials have been quiet about their interest in Bryant, but Baltimore has expressed excitement in its young wide receivers. Miles Boykin, a second-year player who is big and physical, like Bryant, has had a strong start to training camp this week.

The Ravens could've brought in Bryant to keep him on a short list of options if injuries hit the wide receiver position. Thursday's workout came after Bryant had been in communications with the Ravens for months, a source said.

Bryant arrived in Baltimore on Monday and underwent two days of coronavirus testing before his tryout. Wide receiver Dwayne Harris, a Pro Bowl special-teams player in 2016, also had a tryout with Baltimore on Thursday.

The Ravens attempted to sign Bryant in April 2018. However, he turned down a multiyear offer from the team then because he wanted a one-year deal and a chance to prove himself, in hopes of getting a bigger long-term deal in 2019, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Bryant signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. But he tore an Achilles tendon during his first practice with the Saints and has been out of the NFL since.

Bryant's 531 career receptions would be the most by any wide receiver before missing two full seasons and then returning to the NFL, according to Elias.