As the longest tenured player on offense and leading receiver on the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman has a unique perspective on the ongoing quarterback competition to replace his longtime friend Tom Brady.

Edelman is in the process of developing a rapport with Cam Newton, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 11-year veteran Brian Hoyer -- especially Newton, who officially joined the team July 8.

"He's definitely a former MVP for a reason. The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He's extremely dynamic, and he has a charming personality," Edelman said of Newton on sports radio WEEI. "It's been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him - all quarterbacks have a confidence - but it's just a little different with Cam. It's a vibe that can feel you, and get you in a mindset.

"It's also been great to see Stid come out and develop his personality and what he's become. And Hoy being such a smart guy who has been in the system for so long. It's been fun to play with all of them."

Edelman also noted the presence of undrafted free agent Brian Lewerke, who is a developmental quarterback. But his comments about the difference with Newton reflect how the 31-year-old former Carolina Panther has quickly established himself as a tone-setter in New England - from his dancing to music during warmups to his booming voice across the practice field.

While coach Bill Belichick evenly distributed repetitions among the quarterbacks through the first three practices of training camp, and has kept open the possibility of platooning them into the regular season, Newton saw an increase of competitive opportunities on Thursday.

Edelman, who remains close friends with Brady, previously said: "I love him to death but the train keeps on moving." The 34-year-old likes the direction it's headed.

"The competition in that room has been great. All three of those guys, and Lewerke, they are all working hard. It's been a great new energy," he said on WEEI. "It's something I never had to deal with, with someone other than who we used to have. It's been fun to go out there and play with other guys."