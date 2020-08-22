OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was sent home Friday after a fiery on-field argument with safety Chuck Clark, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The incident between Thomas and Clark was sparked by a missed assignment by Thomas, a source said. Thomas and Clark yelled at each other on the sideline and had to be restrained by teammates and coaches. Thomas put up his fists at one point.

It's unusual to see a heated argument like this between two players in the same position group.

Thomas was not present at Saturday's practice. Clark was practicing Saturday, however.

This is the second time Thomas has had a confrontation with a teammate in two seasons in Baltimore. Last year, Thomas had a heated exchange with nose tackle Brandon Williams after a game against Cleveland.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowl safety, signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore in March 2019. His nine-year run in Seattle ended with him extending a middle finger to Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field with a leg injury.