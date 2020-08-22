Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram's return to practice this week came after he and the team restructured his contract to guarantee his pay for the 2020 season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ingram, a Pro Bowler the past three seasons, will now make a guaranteed $14 million in the final year of his contract.

The 31-year-old missed the start of Chargers practice before rejoining the team Thursday.

NFL Network first reported on Ingram's restructured deal.

Ingram recorded seven sacks and an interception last season. He has 49 sacks in eight seasons for the Chargers.

The Chargers signed Joey Bosa, their other starting defensive end, to a five-year, $135 million extension at the start of training camp. The contract included $102 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money for a defensive player in NFL history.