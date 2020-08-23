ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team cut receiver Cody Latimer, who was facing multiple felony charges after being arrested in May.

Latimer was arrested on May 16 after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex in Englewood, Colorado. Police allege Latimer threatened a friend with a gun and fired his weapon during a poker game. Latimer was facing eight charges, including four felonies -- second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of menacing.

He had been scheduled to appear in court this past Thursday, but The Washington Post reported that his court date had been pushed to Sept. 10. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on July 27, the day before Washington held its first full workout.

Multiple sources said all along they anticipated Latimer would be released, but the team wanted to let the league investigate the situation before making any final determination. Washington has a young receiving corps, but a week after Latimer was placed on the exempt list, the team signed veteran Dontrelle Inman, who could fill a similar role.

At a May 18 hearing, Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at the poker game.

Latimer, a second-round pick by Denver in 2014, played the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He caught a career-best 24 passes for 300 yards last season. He also returned 24 kickoffs for 570 yards. Washington had hoped he could help its receiving depth and also special teams.