Browns sign ex-Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Sunday, to help address their need for depth and experience at linebacker.

On the first week of training camp, the Browns lost returning starting linebacker Mack Wilson to a hyperextended knee injury. A league source told ESPN on Saturday that while the Browns are still waiting for the swelling to go down on Wilson's injured knee, surgery is looking less likely, an encouraging sign for his recovery.

In the meantime, Cleveland will lean on Smith, in his eighth NFL season, to bring a veteran presence to its linebacking corps. Smith, 31, helped propel the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII after totaling 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pick-six on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP.

He appeared in four games last season, playing two with a start for the Dallas Cowboys and two for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn't been a full-time starter since the 2016 season when he was with the Oakland Raiders.