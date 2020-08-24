All 77 COVID-19 tests that were re-run overnight at one of the NFL's partner labs came back negative, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL was investigating the 77 tests results -- from a total of 11 teams -- after a string of false positives. The league re-ran each test with the original sample and didn't find any true positive cases, according to Schefter.

All 77 individuals also took point of care tests, all of which have returned negative, according to Schefter. NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills was scheduled to have a call Sunday night with team medical officials to share information and answer questions.