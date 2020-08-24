The New Orleans Saints have released veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham less than a month after signing him, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It seemed that Bradham would have a good chance to compete for a starting job with the Saints. But he was working behind starters Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone and rookie third-round draft choice Zack Baun throughout the first week of padded practices.

The news appears to bode well for Baun's chances to play an impact role right away and could open the door for a young backup to earn a roster spot.

Bradham's release comes a week after he sparked a mini controversy with his comments about joining the Saints, which sparked backlash in Philadelphia.

"It's definitely a different type of environment, a different culture, because the last two organizations I went to wasn't really a winning organization," he said. "So when you come to a place where it's known for winning and known for being in the postseason, you see the different type of culture that they have and the different type of expectations that they have naturally and what they expect out of you as a player."

Bradham has played for the Buffalo Bills and Eagles, winning a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia, and was a part of three straight playoff teams. He later clarified his comments, saying that when he joined the Eagles, they were coming off the struggles of the Chip Kelly era.

Bradham, 30, was released by the Eagles in February. In 115 games in his career, he has 619 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.