Defensive end Chris Smith signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed last September by a driver on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. She had been a passenger in Smith's car and exited the vehicle after it had a tire malfunction and hit the median.

The couple had just had a daughter together the month before.

The Browns released Smith on Dec. 3. He decided this year that he wanted to resume his career and had signed with the Carolina Panthers, but he was released in July.

Smith, 28, started two games for the Browns in 2018. He also has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. He has 8.5 sacks in his career.