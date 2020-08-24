The New England Patriots have re-signed Nick Folk on Monday after hosting him for a visit this weekend.

Folk, 35, becomes the second kicker on the Patriots' roster after New England selected Marshall's Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the draft.

Folk kicked in seven games for the Patriots last season as a replacement for Stephen Gostkowski, who had a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve. Folk was 16-of-19 on field goals and 13-of-13 on extra points.

The Patriots released Gostkowski earlier this offseason.

Rohrwasser has barely kicked in practices attended by reporters. Rohrwasser was 3-of-5 on field goals at the end of a practice Monday but has mostly rode the exercise bike since, which could be an indication he is managing an undisclosed injury.

Asked on Friday about Rohrwasser's improvement and assimilation to the NFL, coach Bill Belichick was vague, saying: "Everybody's making progress."

The Patriots, who had two open roster spots entering Monday, also signed defensive lineman Michael Barnett, a rookie free agent out of Georgia.