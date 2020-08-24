BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field Monday with an Achilles injury, the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far.

Delpit's Achilles is being evaluated and will undergo further testing, a team official said.

A second-round pick from national champion LSU, Delpit was competing for a starting job. The 6-foot-2 213-pounder suffered the noncontact injury during warm-ups and was pounding the ground in frustration before being taken inside the team's facility.

Minutes after Delpit got hurt, cornerback Greedy Williams left the field accompanied by athletic trainers after a tackling drill. Williams has a shoulder injury.

Williams and Delpit were college teammates.

Since camp opened, the Browns have endured several injuries, most notably to starting linebacker Mack Wilson, who suffered a hyperextended knee. A league source told ESPN on Saturday that while the Browns are still waiting for the swelling to go down on Wilson's injured knee, surgery is looking less likely, an encouraging sign for his recovery. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he didn't have an update to pass along on Wilson's status.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a lacerated liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant fell on his abdomen Wednesday. Johnson, projected to start at nickelback, was released from the hospital Saturday.

Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb had to enter the concussion protocol on the first day of pads last week but has since returned. Starting center JC Tretter has yet to practice because of a knee injury.