RENTON, Wash. -- Defensive end Branden Jackson is back at the Seattle Seahawks' facility for meetings but isn't ready to practice after he was knocked unconscious in Saturday's scrimmage, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Jackson doesn't have a specific injury or any structural damage, according to Carroll, but he'll continue to be evaluated. Carroll said they'll be "deliberate" with evaluating Jackson, suggesting Jackson won't return to practice anytime soon.

"There's some concerns that they're going to check out and make sure we're really clear on," Carroll said.

Jackson, 27, was hurt during the Seahawks' scrimmage when he knocked helmets with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. He was down on the field for several minutes before a member of the team's medical staff strapped him onto a backboard, removing the face mask from his helmet, and loaded him into an ambulance.

Jackson had feeling and movement in his extremities at the time. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and released later that night. A source told ESPN that Jackson was able to drive himself home from the team's facility that night.

The Seahawks ended their scrimmage early when Jackson was injured.

"Thankx for all the thoughts and prayer," Jackson posted to his Instagram story Sunday. "I'm Good Preciate the love."

Jackson is entering his fifth NFL season. He went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2016, spending his rookie season with the Raiders and the past three with Seattle. He has been competing for a roster spot as one of the Seahawks' rotational defensive ends.