Falcons release veteran guard Jamon Brown

The Atlanta Falcons on Monday released veteran offensive lineman Jamon Brown, who started nine games at guard last season after signing a three-year, $18.75 million free-agent contract.

Brown missed a portion of the start of training camp as Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was in the concussion protocol. Brown was back on the field for practice Monday but subsequently released.

Originally a third-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015, Brown has played in 60 career games with 47 starts as a member of the Rams, New York Giants, and Falcons.

This season, Brown was more likely to be depth piece on an offensive line expected to start second-year standout and former first-rounder Chris Lindstrom at right guard and possibly rookie third-round pick Matt Hennessy at left guard. Both Brown and fellow veteran James Carpenter hadn't lived up to expectations after signing free-agent deals, although Carpenter remains on the roster in a backup role. Justin McCray and Matt Gono also figure to add guard depth, although the veteran McCray has been working at center when starter Alex Mack has been held out of practice for load management.

Brown has a $4.75 million salary that became fully guaranteed after the third day of the league year. That amount would be offset by whatever Brown makes if he signs with a new team.

Brown, a Louisville native who played at the University of Louisville, told ESPN he planned to wear Breonna Taylor's name on his helmet this season. Taylor is the young Black woman who was killed in her home by police gunfire after a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation. Brown continues to fight for justice for Taylor.