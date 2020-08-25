The Arizona Cardinals are making two-time Pro Bowl selection Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in NFL history, giving him a four-year, $59 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will average $14.75 million per year, but no other financial details were disclosed. The Cardinals announced the four-year extension Tuesday.

Most Tackles by DB, Past 10 Seasons Budda Baker had 147 total tackles last season, the fourth most in the NFL and the most by any defensive back in the past decade. Season Player Tackles 2019 Budda Baker 147 2011 Antoine Bethea 139 2010 Donte Whitner 138 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Baker, 24, recorded 147 tackles last season, his third since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Washington. He led the NFL with 104 solo tackles and was the only player with at least 100 solo tackles in 2019.

He also has recorded 33 quarterback pressures since entering the NFL, the most by any defensive back during that span.

He does not have an interception since entering the NFL, however, and has played the most coverage snaps (1,261) of any player during that span to have not intercepted a pass.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.