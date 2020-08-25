ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Ford Field will be used as a location for the receiving boards on Election Night in November, the team announced Tuesday.

A receiving board is used to check ballot returns and review paperwork from precincts throughout Election Day. It is, according to Michigan's state website, "an independent board established to ensure the recountability of election precincts."

These boards are required by the state of Michigan. The Detroit Lions, who play at Ford Field, have been involved with voting registration initiatives in the past few months, including a town hall with Matthew Stafford, Duron Harmon and Trey Flowers.

In that call, Flowers explained that voting was stressed to him at an early age in Alabama because he had family members as part of the Montgomery to Selma march for voting rights in the 1960s.

"I was hardly home during the voting times, so I was putting in absentee ballots and things like that. That's why it was so important to me," Flowers said. "I was taught on it growing up and taught the importance of it and I think just them knowing how much, how far we came as a country, as a whole, to get the right to vote, get people the right to vote and how important it is to let your voice be heard."