JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Football and beer have gone together for years, so it was probably inevitable that Gardner Minshew II would get added to that mix.

And let's be honest, it's the perfect match.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has partnered with Bud Light to give fantasy football players a chance to win some free beer. All they have to do is pick Minshew in the first round of their fantasy draft and post a photo on social media with #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes to be entered into a drawing for a $20 pre-paid gift card that can be used to purchase a case of Bud Light.

And if anyone wins their fantasy league title with Minshew as their starting quarterback, they'll have a chance to win a cash equivalent that can be used to purchase two cases of Bud Light per month for six months.

"I thought that was awesome," Minshew said. "Makes fantasy football even more fun. I think it's going to be a great time for everybody. "I think [the chance to win free beer] will definitely sweeten the pot. If there's anything people love, I know they love free beer. I know I'm going to try to do my part and help us win some fantasy games, but I really think the free beer should be the kicker there."

Minshew, by the way, does play fantasy football. He's been in a league with some buddies dating back to his high school days in Brandon, Mississippi. He actually had himself on his team last year, but that didn't go as well as he hoped -- and he actually cut himself after a poor performance against New Orleans. He's not going to draft himself this year, he said.

"I had me for a few weeks last year, and I think it was the Saints game and I played bad, so I was pissed about that, and then I made myself lose on fantasy and that was just too much to take," said Minshew, who completed less than 50% of his passes for 163 yards and no touchdowns with one interception in the Jaguars' 13-6 loss. "So I don't think I can do it anymore. Losing twice in a day is pretty much a kick in the ass.

"I cut myself [after the Saints loss]. I let myself be somebody else's problem at that point."

In case you're wondering: Minshew does have a big supply of beer already in his apartment. He said six cases were delivered recently and "they're just waiting for the first victory party" of the 2020 season. The Jaguars open at home against Indianapolis on Sept. 13.

"Fantasy football really is a big part of our game right now, and it's a bit part of the industry," Minshew said. "And just having a fun way to approach it, I think it's a good way just to connect. Especially in a year where people might not be in the stands, [it's] harder to reach guys, [and this is a way to] really be able to connect with fans."