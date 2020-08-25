The Kansas City Chiefs will be without reserve defensive lineman Mike Pennel for the first two games of the season because of an NFL suspension.

Pennel played in eight games as a backup in the regular season after joining the Chiefs last season. He started two games in the playoffs and was a reserve in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs were expecting a suspension for Pennel. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo mentioned recently the team was expecting to start the season without Pennel.

Pennel issued a statement on social media apologizing to the Chiefs and their fans.

"Although I am completely unaware of how this occurred, I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward," Pennel wrote. "I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!"

The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season, also because of an NFL suspension.