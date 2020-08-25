CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has a shiny new addition to his jewelry collection.

The top overall pick in April's NFL draft recently purchased a gold necklace made by Houston jeweler Leo Frost. Frost was in Cincinnati this weekend to deliver the chain to Burrow.

According to Frost, the chain is an 18-carat white gold diamond Cuban link with an 18-carat white gold No. 9 pendant, which is Burrow's jersey number. The Houston jeweler declined to say the exact cost but estimated that the piece is worth $25,000 to $30,000.

"He actually likes jewelry," Frost told ESPN. "He likes the look of it."

Here's Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow getting his new ice from Houston jeweler Leo Frost. (via IG/leofrost) pic.twitter.com/CiLKdwGloK — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2020

Burrow's chain is a bigger version of the one he received earlier this year, which Frost also delivered. Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz commissioned a chain for Burrow after the quarterback led LSU to a national championship and won a Heisman trophy.

In a video posted to Frost's Instagram, a masked Burrow is seen meeting with Frost to receive the chain.

"That's fresh," Burrow says in the video as he pick up the chain.

Burrow isn't the only football player to do business with Frost. Other customers include former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Kary Vincent Jr., Titans defensive back Kenny Vaccaro and Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

When Burrow inked his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $36 million, he received a $23.9 million signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In July, Burrow said he didn't plan to spend any contract money during his career.

"I'm just going to live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account," Burrow said.

This offseason, Burrow partnered with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to support a food bank named in his honor. Burrow has been vocal about hunger relief in southeast Ohio, where he was raised.