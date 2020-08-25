CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left the team training camp as his father has been reported missing in Florida, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Authorities in Florida are searching for Jean Odney Alexandre after he went missing on Monday, according to a news release. Alexandre is the father of the Bengals' cornerback (different spellings for their last names), according to NFL Network, which first reported the news.

Alexandre, 65, traveled roughly 85 miles northeast to Okeechobee to pick palmetto berries in a nearby prairie with another man, according to the release issued by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. The man left Alexandre behind, according to officials. Alexandre was reported missing late Monday night.

The Bengals had the day off on Tuesday. Mackensie Alexander practiced with the team on Monday and is expected to be a significant member of the team's defense. This offseason, Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

The cornerback's father reportedly was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike shoes with a white line on the sole, according to Florida officials.