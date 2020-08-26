Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who left the team Tuesday after his father was reported missing, has been arrested in Florida on one count of battery.

Alexander was arrested Tuesday by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, according to jail records. Alexander, 26, was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

An arrest report has not yet been released, but NFL Network reported Wednesday that Alexander was arrested after allegedly confronting the man who left his father behind while on a berry-picking trip.

Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexandre (different spellings for their last names), was reported missing after he and another man traveled to Okeechobee County on Monday to pick berries in a prairie, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Alexandre, 65, was left behind by the other man and was reported missing late Monday night.

Authorities in Florida are still searching for Alexandre.

Alexander, who signed a one-year deal with the Bengals this offseason, was at the team's practice on Monday. Players had Tuesday off and will resume practice Wednesday afternoon.