Adam Schefter reports that the Bears don't believe the groin injury David Montgomery suffered in practice is a serious one. (0:41)

Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery suffered a groin injury early in practice on Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said.

Montgomery slipped before he took a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and went to the ground. He got up holding his left leg and appeared to be in serious pain.

He limped off the field and was carted back to the team facility about 10 minutes later.

Nagy said he did not know the severity of Montgomery's injury. The running back is undergoing further evaluation.

Montgomery led the Bears with 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2019, his rookie season.