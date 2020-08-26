JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted T-Neshia Tate to the newly created position of vice president of social responsibility and impact, where she will be charged with creating programming and executing the organization's mission to create a positive and meaningful impact in the area.

Tate, who had served as the director of programs for the Jaguars Foundation, grew up in Jacksonville and has been with the franchise for the past eight years.

"I am a Brown girl from the Northside of Jacksonville, a proud Raines [High School] Viking, and a woman who didn't realize one could dream of working in professional sports, let alone be able to use a platform as powerful as the Jaguars to break down barriers and build understanding," Tate said in a statement. "I am humbled by the commitment the Jaguars organization has made to essential issues such as social justice and equity. I am honored to be leading the charge to better my community by leveraging the power of football.

"My goal is to be a role model for every black and brown girl and woman whose possibilities and potential have yet to be realized."

Tate will focus on education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reforms, the Jaguars said. The team's mission is to emphasize respect and to inspire players, staff, fans and area communities to make a meaningful impact.

"The Jaguars as an organization have placed strong emphasis on social responsibility and racial equality, and the creation of this position is taking that commitment to an entirely new and appropriate level," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. "T-Neisha has long been a passionate and loyal member of our team, and her love for Jacksonville and its people is well known to anyone who has spent even a moment with her. This is a natural progression and well-deserved promotion for T-Neisha, who will undoubtedly make a difference for everyone who loves the Jaguars and believes that we can do more and be better."

Multiple Jaguars players and staff have participated in marches downtown to help bring awareness to social injustice and other issues. The organization also has examined other ways to continue to focus on social responsibility issues, including a campaign to encourage people to register to vote.