The New York Giants lost rookie safety Xavier McKinney to a fractured left foot.

The Giants defense also lost linebacker David Mayo to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He started 13 games for them last season.

There is hope that McKinney can return and his rookie season is not totally lost, a source told ESPN.

McKinney was a second-round pick earlier this year out of Alabama. He was expected to play a significant role in an already thin Giants secondary.

The rookie will undergo surgery Wednesday at Hospital of Special Surgery in Manhattan. Foot specialist Dr. Martin O'Malley will perform the procedure. Mayo, a six-year veteran who joined the Giants in 2019, is expected to have surgery Thursday.

McKinney's absence puts even bigger emphasis on second-year safety Julian Love to provide stability alongside Jabrill Peppers.